CHICAGO — Police released surveillance photos of a group of people they say attacked and robbed three others at the CTA’s 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station.

Police said that on Aug. 29 around 5:35 p.m., a group of suspects attacked three people during which they stole a pair of headphones and a phone from two of the victims.

The third victim suffered a skull fracture during the incident.

No further information was provided.

Anyone with any information about the suspects are asked to call the Bureau of Detectives/Mass Transit 312-745-4443.