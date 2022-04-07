CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for three people after a man was stabbed and robbed on a CTA Green Line platform.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, a 26-year-old man was on the Cermak-McCormick Place train platform when he was approached by three men.

The men demanded the man’s property and the four of them got into a physical altercation. One of the suspects took out a knife and stabbed the 26-year-old in the arm before the three suspects took his belongings.

The man managed to run away from the group and self-transported to Northwestern Medical Center. Police said he is in good condition.

Police are checking CTA surveillance video at the Cermak station, to get a good look at the attackers.