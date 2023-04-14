CHICAGO — Police are searching for a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit and run that took place in Austin April 8.

Police say at about 9:48 a.m. they were discharged to a hit and run scene near the 5199 block of West Jackson Boulevard where a victim suffered fatal injuries.

The image recovered from the police shows the vehicle failed to stay on scene and fled west bound on Laramie Avenue.

The vehicle is pictured as a light-colored sedan with four doors. The license plate and number of occupants in the vehicle is still unknown.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.