Compared to this time last year, homicides involving those aged 17 and under are up

CHICAGO — Gun violence in Chicago is affecting young people in the city at a statistically higher rate than it was at this time last year.

So far in 2022, 58 young people — ages 17 and under — have been victims of homicide, compared to last year, when 51 young lives in the same demographic had been killed at the hands of another person.

Just in the last week, CPD is still looking for answers in three separate cases involving youth victims.

Inside a North Lawndale laundromat, CPD said two suspects walked in and opened fire, critically wounding a 15-year-old boy last Monday.

Three days later, Quentin Branch and Michael Hence — two 13 year olds — were gunned down in a Roseland shooting near the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue.

Then late Sunday night, a 15-year-old girl in the Austin neighborhood was one of three people shot in the 5400 block of West Augusta Boulevard. Police said she was shot in the head and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police have not announced an arrest in any of the three cases.

If you or someone you know has information that can lead to an arrest in any of the previously mentioned cases, anonymous tips can be submitted at cpdtip.com.