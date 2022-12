CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a woman who sprayed a CTA bus driver with pepper spray and took her bag.

The incident occurred Friday in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue and the woman is described as being between the ages of 18 to 25 years old.

*Images captured from CTA security cameras*

If any information on the woman is found, contact the Bureau of Detectives at (312)745-4706.