CHICAGO — Chicago Police is searching for a man in connection to an aggravated carjacking that took place on the city’s South Side Wednesday.

According to police, the man ordered an individual out of their vehicle at gun point and left with their car.

Police say the man is approximately 20-29 years old and was last seen wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers jacket.

If any information recovered from the incident, contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384.