CHICAGO — Chicago police are seeking to identify a man in connection to a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead in Greater Grand Crossing Thursday.

The Chicago Police Department released footage of the possible individual in connection to a homicide that took place in the 7600 block of St. Lawrence Avenue around 11:37 p.m.

A 41-year-old man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man was believed to be tall, last seen wearing light-colored jeans, white gym shoes and a dark colored coat.

The incident is under investigation and if any information related to the homicide is recovered, contact detectives at (312)-747-8271.