CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is looking for a person in connection to a shooting that left two men dead inside of a South Side apartment February 28.

According to police, 36-year-old Cordero Gladney and 25-year-old Dartanyon Wheeler were found dead inside of the East Chatham apartment with gunshot wounds to the head.

Police say the person in connection to the incident was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with gray sweatpants and white gym shoes.

If any information is recovered on the incident, contact Area 2 detectives at (312)-747-8271.