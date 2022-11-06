CHICAGO — CPD has an active arrest warranted for a man responsible for the fatal shooting of a greyhound employee at the station on October 24.

According to police, 26-year-old Rodnee Miller has an active arrest warranted against him for the fatal shooting of greyhound station employee, Duwon Gaddis, Monday morning in front of the station on the Near West Side.

Miller is described as a 26-year-old man who is approximately 5’10 inches and 220-225 pounds with a beard.

Police urge the public to stay alert and pay attention to suspicious activity.

If any information is recovered about this incident, contact area three detectives at (312)-744–6700.