CHICAGO — Chicago police is searching for a person connected to the fatal shooting on Benito Juarez High School that left two people dead Friday afternoon on the city’s West Side.

Police released images of the person that allegedly is in connection to the incident that took place at the high school in the 2150 block of South Laflin Street around 2:37 p.m. Friday afternoon.

According to the police two boys were killed with a gunshot wound to the head and two others were injured, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified one of the boys who died as Brandon Perez, 15.

Noble Schools confirmed that two of the students impacted by the shooting were their students but did not specify which school.

In a statement released by CEO of Nobel Schools, Constance Jones said:

“We recently learned about senseless gun violence that took the lives of two students and injured two others outside of Benito Juarez High School. It is with a heavy heart that we share that one of the students killed and one of the students injured are Noble students. We send our condolences to the families of these students and we stand in solidarity with the Benito Juarez High School community as they grieve during this time. Noble and CPS are working with CPD as they confirm further details. I am deeply saddened whenever gun violence impacts our schools and communities.”

Police have not called this person a suspect but if seen, do not approach them and call 911.