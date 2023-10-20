CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects responsible for an armed robbery at the CTA Green Line California stop in East Garfield Park in September.

A man was reportedly riding the CTA Green Line train when he was approached by two men who struck, choked him, and stole his personal belongings before fleeing the scene at the California stop around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The two suspects are believed to be between the ages of 25 and 40-years-old.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identities of these suspects are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-745-4706.