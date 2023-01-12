CHICAGO — CPD reported of several armed robberies taking place near the University of Chicago campus in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to the police, several university students were walking off-campus near the 1005 East 60th Street around 1:00 a.m. when they were approached by three unknown individuals armed with handguns. The individuals exited a white Nissan and demanded their property.

The individuals took the property of two students and reentered the sedan and drove west toward Cottage Grove Avenue.

There were no reported injuries and police are still investigating the incident.

Police reported of another armed robbery where a university faculty member was exiting their parked car off-campus at the 5342 South Greenwood Avenue around 12:55 a.m. when four unknown individuals exited a white sedan and demanded the individual’s property before striking them.

According to police, another robbery took place shortly after when four university students were walking on the sidewalk, off-campus at the 5342 block of South Greenwood Avenue when four unknown individuals exited a white sedan and demanded the student’s property. The individual then fled southbound in the sedan.

The students reported no injuries and declined medical attention.

According to the University of Chicago Police Department, these incidents may be connected. Chicago police is investigating all robberies at this time.