CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance video of a shooting suspect who eluded police Tuesday night after shots rang out at North Avenue Beach.

One person was shot and three officers were injured amid the crowded chaos.

Police said a 19-year-old man who fired the gun, critically wounding another man, was taken into custody.

Authorities released images of a second shooting suspect seen running away from officers and another man with what appears to be a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.