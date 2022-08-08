CHICAGO — Police released surveillance video Monday after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning on a Red Line train.

At around 2 a.m., police responded to the 79th Street station on the report of a shooting. Police said two males approached 29-year-old Diuntel Moon following a brief conversation.

Moon was shot twice and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medicine Center.

One of the suspects is a heavier-set Black male who was wearing a black jacket with a white undershirt, black pants and a White Sox hat. The other suspect is a Black male with dreadlocks who was wearing a red Nike sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.