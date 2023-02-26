CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert for Austin residents Sunday, looking to notify them of an incident where a female minor was sexually abused in the area Friday evening.

Police said that a Black male of unknown age approached a female juvenile in the 1100 block of South Menard Avenue around 5:15 p.m. and began sexually abusing her.

Offender in question, according to CPD.

According to police, the offender is approximately 5’7″-5’9″ with a medium build and was last seen wearing a blue/black hooded jacket, black sweatpants, light colored gym shoes and a black ski mask.

If you or someone you know has any information that could help police make a breakthrough in the investigation of this incident, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.

Anonymous tips can also be filed online at cpdtip.com.