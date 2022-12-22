CHICAGO — An individual was shot in the neck on the I-57 highway on the South Side Thursday morning.

Police responded to a shooting on the I-57 highway near Halsted Avenue around 4:49 a.m. A person was shot in the neck and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

According to police, the ramp from Halsted Avenue to I-57 northbound is closed for investigation and there is no one in custody yet.

There is currently no additional information at this time and anyone with possible information on the incident should contact police.