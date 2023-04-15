CHICAGO — One person is dead after they were shot by an officer Saturday on the city’s West Side, according to Chicago police.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 3800 block of West Flournoy in the 11th district.

Police reported there were no officers injured and the individual who was shot was transported to an area hospital where they later died

His identity hasn’t been released by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office or police but family members identified him as Kaylani Clay Jr., 24.

Kaylani Clay Jr. Photo Provided / Family

Around 10 a.m., officers said they were on patrol and saw several people near a vehicle. One person was leaning into the vehicle and ran away when officers approached him, according to police.

Chicago police said as he was running, he turned towards an officer with a gun. The officer shot him and he was taken to the hospital.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

An officer was also taken to a hospital for observation.

Reginald Clay, Reginald Clay, Jr.’s father, said he was on his way to a funeral when he was shot.

“They were on their way to a funeral,” Clay said. “One of his friends that was killed about six, seven days ago. And he told me ‘I have to go to a funeral’ and I was like ‘You have to be careful out there.'”

Rahman Muhammad, CPD’s deputy chief of detectives, said officers were in the area as a protective measure to ensure gang conflict didn’t escalate following a recent shooting.

But family members said their loved one was not involved in the ongoing conflict.

“My son was a good guy,” Reginald Clay said. “We all got our ups and downs, we all got our struggles. But he was trying to get back right.”

The officer involved will be placed on administrative duties for at least 30 days.

“This loss of life is the most difficult thing for any police officer to handle on any given day and this is the last thing that an officer hopes to happen,” Muhammad said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609.