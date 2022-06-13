CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was injured after being struck by a stolen squad car, according to officials.

The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. Monday at Jackson Boulevard and Kostner Avenue.

A Chicago police officer reportedly confronted a woman who then jumped inside the squad car and fled the scene. While doing so, she struck an officer with the squad car.

The woman then drove onto the Eisenhower Expressway before crashing into several vehicles at Harrison and Damen.

Both the officer and woman were taken to Stroger Hospital.

The extent of the officer’s injuries are unknown at this time. No further information has been provided at this time.