CHICAGO — A CPD officer and an offender were both taken to the hospital after a shooting in Roseland Saturday evening that left the officer stabbed and the offender shot, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

According to COPA, investigators were sent to look into a shooting involving the police in the 9000 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

The offender, a 35-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is listed as being in critical condition.

The CPD officer, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and no other details are available at this time.