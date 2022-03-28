CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer and an offender were wounded Monday night in a shooting on Chicago’s West Side, according to police.

A Chicago police spokesperson says around 9 p.m., two CPD officers were injured following an unspecified incident in the area of Sacramento and Polk.

Police say both officers were transported to Stroger Hospital.

Paramedics told WGN News one officer was struck by a vehicle and transported in serious condition. Another officer allegedly suffered a hand injury, paramedics added.

Authorities say an ambulance took the offender to Mt. Sinai in serious-to-critical condition.

