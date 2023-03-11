CHICAGO — A police officer was injured when an offender stole his gun and attempted to fire shots at him during an encounter in Lincoln Park Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to a call of property damage at the location of 2100 block of North Cleaveland Avenue around 8:53 p.m. when officers were then directed to an alley where they encountered the offender.

Police say during an altercation the individual disarmed the officer and fired shots but no one was struck. The officer was able to regain control of his weapon and the individual fled on foot.

The man was found and arrested shortly after and was taken into custody. The officer was transported to a local hospital for observation of minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident.