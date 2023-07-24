CHICAGO — A Chicago Police Department officer is in the hospital after a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Monday evening, department officials say.

According to police, an officer-involved shooting took place in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue, where the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the injured officer was shot in the hand.

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with WGN News as this story will be updated as more information becomes available.