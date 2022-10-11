CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was injured Tuesday night after a stolen vehicle crashed into a squad car on the city’s West Side, police said.

Just before 8 p.m., a stolen Kia struck a Chicago police vehicle in the area of South Kilbourn Avenue and West Roosevelt Road.

MORE CHICAGO NEWS: Surge in crime discussed in West Loop safety meeting

According to police, two people fled the scene following the collision.

The officer arrived at Rush University Medical Center in good condition.

No further information was made available by police.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.