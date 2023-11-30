CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was charged and relieved of police powers after allegedly falsely reporting a robbery.

Zondranika Williams, 37, was charged with disorderly conduct – false report of offense and turned herself into police on Tuesday.

Williams allegedly falsely claimed that she was the victim of a robbery in the 8000 block of South Wabash, according to a source. CPD said it happened on Sept. 23.

Her start date was on June 29, 2015. In a statement, Chicago police said they terminated her police powers as a result.

No other details are available at this time.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.