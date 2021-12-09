CPD officer arrested after 29-year-old woman shot, killed on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer has been arrested after a 29-year-old woman was found shot to death Thursday morning on the Northwest Side.

At around 10:10 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of North Nashville on a well-being check. When officers arrived, a 29-year-old woman, later identified as Andris Wofford, was discovered shot to death with a gunshot wound to the chin.

Police arrested an off-duty CPD officer following the shooting and they have been relieved of police powers.

Charges have not been announced at this time.

Family told WGN News Wofford was a mother of two and they were babysitting her daughters Wednesday when she did not come and pick the girls up.

Family called police after she did not come to the door, but her car was located in the parking lot.

The officer is being questioned by Area 5 detectives.

