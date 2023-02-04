CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out two separate community alerts concerning arsons being committed in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The first alert gave notice to area residents of an unknown Black man damaging residential garages and trash cans with fire on several occasions.

Police describe the man as wearing a black hoody and possibly walking a Pitbull while committing the crimes.

Incident times and locations:

2200 block of South Kostner Avenue on Jan. 28, 2023, at 3:34 a.m.

2300 block of South Kostner Avenue on Jan. 30, 2023, at 12:20 a.m.

2300 block of South Kenneth Avenue on Feb. 03, 2023, at 3:55 p.m.

The second community alert was directed at letting Lawndale residents know of a Latino man, or men, intentionally setting fire to vehicles on several occasions.

Police describe the offender(s) as an unknown Latino man, or men, wearing black or red hoodies who were seen fleeing in a white van with tinted windows after committing the crimes.

The community alert was unclear on whether police were searching for a single or multiple offenders in relation to the arsons.

Incident times and locations:

• 2300 Block of South Drake Avenue on Feb. 1, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.

• 2300 Block of South Drake Avenue on Feb. 1, 2023, at 9:13 p.m.

• 2200 Block of South Drake Avenue on Feb. 01, 2023, at 9:28 p.m.

• 2300 Block of South Drake Avenue on Feb. 2, 2023, at 2:00 a.m.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make an arrest in these investigations, CPD encourages you to reach out to the Bureau of Detectives’ Arson Unit at (312) 746-7618, or file an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.

*Editor’s Note: A correction was made to this article after initially reporting the incidents happened in Grand Crossing, despite their address locations being in the Lawndale area. Changes made reflect this update.