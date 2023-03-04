CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out an alert to residents who live in River North and the Near North Side about a dozen reported restaurant burglaries in the area from mid-to-late February.

According to police, in each incident, the offender breaks into a restaurant by pushing through doors or breaking glass doors before taking property from inside and fleeing the scene on foot.

Police describe the offenders as being 5’6″-6’0″ tall men who weigh 165-180 pounds and are anywhere from 25-40 years in age.

Incident Times and Locations

· 500 block of North Wells Street, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 in the morning hours.

· 300 block of West Grand Avenue, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 in the morning hours.

· 200 block of West Institute Place, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in the afternoon hours.

· 300 block of West Grand Avenue, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 in the evening hours.

· 100 block of West Grand Avenue, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 in the evening hours.

· 600 block of North State Street, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 in the evening hours.

· 500 block of North State Street, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 in the evening hours.

· 600 block of North State Street, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 in the evening hours.

· 700 block of North Wells Street, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 in the evening hours.

· 400 block of North Clark Street, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 in the morning hours.

· 0-100 block of West Illinois Street, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 in the morning hours.

· 0-100 block of West Erie Street, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 in the morning hours.

If you or someone you know has information that can help detectives make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of these incidents, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263 or file an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.