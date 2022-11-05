CHICAGO — A female off-duty police officer was shot after a traffic crash on the city’s South Side Saturday evening, per police and fire.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, there was a traffic accident near the 4th District police station involving an off-duty suburban police officer when a person driving the other car pulled out a gun and started shooting.

According to witnesses on scene, the off-duty officer ran to the 4th District police station and Chicago Police Department officers took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

According to CPD, the shooting happened near the intersection of South Crandon Avenue and East 103rd Street and the off-duty officer shot was not a CPD officer, but was an officer with the Merrionette Park Police Department.

Police said she was shot while in traffic and the injury is considered non-life-threatening.

The remaining circumstances and events that led up to the shooting are unknown. No other information is available at this time.

