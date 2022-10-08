CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department are looking for a man who allegedly sexually abused an 11-year-old girl in an alleyway in West Woodlawn.

The offender is described as an African American male who is 45-60 years old, around 5’8″-5’10” with a thin build, graying hair and a mustache or goatee. The offender was wearing a black shirt with a ripped right sleeve, black jeans with a silver belt buckle, and black beat-up work boots.

If you have information on the incident or the offender, CPD encourages you to reach out to their special investigation unit at (312) 492-3810 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.