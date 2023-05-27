CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Saturday notifying the public of a man wanted for posing as a woman on Snapchat in order to rob and sexually assault women at gunpoint in South Shore.

Police said that in each instance — at least four times — female victims spoke to a person they believed was also a female on Snapchat. After a short time, an in-person meeting was set up between the two at an address in the 1900 block of East 73rd Place, or the 7700 block of South Euclid Avenue.

Once the victims arrived, a Black male offender, around 5’4″ to 5’7″, carrying a handgun (in one instance, a knife) appeared and threatened the victims, robbing them of money and cell phones before taking them to a different location to penetrate them, police said.

Times and Locations

7400 Block of South Euclid Avenue on March 21, 2023, between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m.

1900 Block of East 73rd Place on May 8, 2023, at 12:15 a.m.

1900 Block of East 73rd Place on May 21, 2023, at 8:00 a.m.

1900 Block of East 73rd Place on May 27, 2023, at 3:00 a.m.

If you or someone you know has information that can help lead to the arrest and conviction of this individual, CPD encourages you tor each out to their Bureau of Detectives at 312-747-8380.