CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Tuesday evening to notify the public of a man who is trying to lure juvenile girls into his vehicle.

Police said two female juveniles were walking to school on North Ashland Avenue when they said a white Jeep Cherokee with an unknown white male driver pulled alongside the curb of the street and stopped.

According to police, the man leaned over to the open passenger side window and said, “Do you want a ride?”

The two girls said, “No” and continued walking southbound on North Ashland Avenue.

Police said the man approached them again in the 7000 block of North Ashland Avenue, asking, “Are you sure you don’t want a ride?”

The girls then became scared and ran into a nearby school.

Police describe the offender as being a white man around 50-60 years in age, fair complexion, clean shaven with a crew haircut, heavy set with a distinct double chin, and was wearing a collared grey buttoned shirt and a black coat. His vehicle is described as being a newer model, “clean” white Jeep Cherokee.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police track down this offender, CPD encourages you to reach out to Area Three Bureau of Detectives at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to tipsoft.com.