CHICAGO — An SUV was stolen at Rush Medical Center Monday after a man took keys from a valet stand.

At around 3:10 p.m., police said a man exited a Red Chrysler sedan at the hospital, located in the 1600 block of West Harrison, and approached a valet stand.

He then grabbed multiple sets of keys before pushing a 55-year-old man. The man was not injured.

The suspect used the stolen keys to take a white Land Rover. The red sedan followed it as they both left traveling westbound, police said.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.