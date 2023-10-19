CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed during a physical altercation with a woman on the West Side Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Maypole.

CPD said a 46-year-old old man involved in a physical altercation on the sidewalk with a woman.

During the altercation, the woman, who police say has concealed carry license, produced a handgun and fired shots — striking the man multiple times to the body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was transported to a police station and circumstances around the incident are still being investigated, CPD said.