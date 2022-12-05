CHICAGO — A man was shot during an attempted carjacking Sunday night on the Southwest Side.

Just after 7:45 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Cicero, police said a 34-year-old man was inside a vehicle when he was approached by multiple suspects who demanded the car at gunpoint.

The man and one of the suspects “tussled” outside of the vehicle when another suspect shot the man in the abdomen, police said.

The man was transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.