CHICAGO — A man was shot after an attempted robbery early Tuesday morning at a Near West Side gas station.

Just before 3:45 a.m., police said a 48-year-old man was at a gas station, located in the 2400 block of West Roosevelt Road, when four other males approached with guns.

They demanded his property and the man attempted to run. The 48-year-old man was shot in the legs and drove himself to Mt. Sinai. CPD said he is in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.