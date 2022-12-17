The shooting is the third to happen in the area since Friday afternoon

CHICAGO — A man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times Saturday evening in the City’s Near West Side neighborhood, the third such shooting to happen in the area in a little more than 24 hours.

Police said a man around 27 years old was walking in the 2400 block of West Madison Street around 6:26 p.m. when he was hit in the neck and back by gunfire.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital and initially reported in serious condition, according to police.

The shooting comes after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard Friday afternoon. A few hours later, two teens were hit by gunfire that came from outside their residence in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard Friday evening.

Police have no one in custody at this time for any of the three shootings.

If you or someone you know has information that could lead to a breakthrough in relation to any of the three incidents above, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.