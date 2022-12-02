CHICAGO — After sitting in his parked car outside, a man was forced into his home and robbed at gunpoint Thursday on the South Side.

At around 6 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of South Union on the report of a home invasion.

Police said a 23-year-old man was inside his parked sedan when a group of four to five male suspects approached the vehicle. A gun was displayed and the man was demanded to exit his vehicle and forced inside his home.

Once inside, CPD said the suspects demanded money and belongings then struck both the victim and a 74-year-old man.

The suspects left with proceeds and fled in the 23-year-old’s white Volkswagen Passat. It was later located by another agency and one suspect was taken into custody in Berkeley.

The 23-year-old declined medical services and the 74-year-old was transported to St. Bernard’s with minor injuries.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.