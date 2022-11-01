CHICAGO — A Chicago man is facing ten felonies after being arrested on the North Side Sunday.

Jeremiah Magdaleno, 26, was taken into custody in the 2500 block of West Touhy.

Police allege Magdaleno has committed several crimes in the past six weeks.

He is facing three counts of burglary, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of armed robbery, one count of vehicular hijacking and two counts of aggravated battery.

Police allege he committed the following crimes.

Sept. 27 – Items stolen from a building in the 1300 block of West Morse Avenue.

Oct. 21 – Possession of a stolen vehicle from the 6200 block of West Newport.

Oct. 26 and 27 – Merchandise stolen from business in the 5600 block of North Lincoln.

Oct. 29 – Carjacking and battery of 68-year-old man in the 6000 block of North Mozart.

Oct. 30 – Merchandise stolen from a store in the 1400 block of West Pratt.

He is due in bond court on Tuesday.