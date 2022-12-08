CHICAGO — A man died Wednesday night following a struggle over a gun at a South Side gas station.

At around 8:05 p.m., police said a 44-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were outside at a gas station, located in the 8200 block of South Kedzie, engaged in a verbal dispute. At some point, the woman, who police said is a valid CCL holder, drew her gun.

Police said the two began to struggle over the gun and it went off. The man was shot in the chest and the woman sustained a gunshot wound to the hand.

The man was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital and the woman was transported in good condition. She was placed into custody and charges are pending.