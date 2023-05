CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition following a stabbing in the Loop Tuesday.

Just after 8:20 p.m., authorities responded to Pritzker Park, located in the 300 block of South State Street on the report of a stabbing.

A man, whose age was not given, told police another man attacked him with a sharp object.

He was stabbed multiple times in the torso and was transported to Northwestern in critical condition.

The suspect was taken into custody and charges are pending.