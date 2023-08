CHICAGO — A man was critically wounded by a gunman inside a tow truck Monday night in Little Village.

At around 6:45 p.m., police said a 25-year-old was outside in the 2600 block of West Cermak when a black tow truck pulled up. An occupant inside fired shots and struck the man in the back.

He was transported to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.