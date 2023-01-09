CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department announced a man has been charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking — or carjacking, for short.

Police said Sederick Wright, 22, was arrested by members of CPD’s Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Jan. 8, 2023, in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road after being identified as one of the offenders tied to a Dec. 15 armed robbery and carjacking in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue near North Lawndale.

Wright’s charges are as follows:

One felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

One felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking — passenger under 16 years old

One felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Police said Wright was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No other information is available at this time.