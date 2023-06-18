CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Sunday evening to notify residents in the Belmont Cragin and Humboldt Park neighborhoods about a man and a woman who robbed — and in one instance, kidnapped — elderly women on the Northwest Side last week.

According to police, the man and woman approached elderly female victims and attempted to engage in conversation with them at first. After a short amount of time, the two then demanded money and jewelry from their victims.

In one incident, a victim was forced into a vehicle and driven a short distance before the man and woman demanded her belongings.

Police describe the man as being a 60-to-62-year-old Hispanic male wearing a beige hat, sunglasses, black hoodie and a white COVID mask with a Brazilian accent.

Police describe the woman as being a 30-to-35-year-old Hispanic female with curly hair who was wearing a white blouse and blue jeans.

Incident Times and Locations

June 13, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. – 2200 block of North Marmora Avenue

June 14, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. – 1500 block of North Keeler Avenue

CPD encourages anyone with information that could lead to an arrest and conviction in the investigation of these incidents to reach out to Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

Anonymous tips can also be filed online at cpdtip.com.