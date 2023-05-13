CHICAGO — A man and a 13-year-old boy are in the hospital after being shot in Humboldt Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the man and the boy were walking into a residential building in the 3300 block of West Potomac Avenue around 7:10 p.m. when they were both shot by an unknown offender.

The 13-year-old boy was shot in his right leg and taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition.

The 40-year-old man was shot in his right arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police have no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make a breakthrough in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be placed online at cpdtip.com.