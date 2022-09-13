Police said the man has tried to enter the Shedd Aquarium, a South Loop tailor and a West Roseland residence

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is warning residents in the 1st and 22nd Districts of a recently reported police impersonator.

CPD said in each incident, the offender has announced he is a Chicago police officer or sergeant and was dressed to pass as such by wearing Chicago police apparel. Police also said he has flashed a badge and is in possession of a hand gun.

The offender is described as being a Black male who is 5′-5’5″, around 230 lbs. and 40-45 years of age.

If you should run into the person in question, CPD asks that you call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the person and the vehicle they are driving with license plate information.