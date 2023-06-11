CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out a community alert Sunday evening about a male they said — on several occasions — stole a cell phone from a woman in the middle of the day.

According to police, three times over a little more than the past week, a male offender approached a female victim that was walking around the Hyde Park neighborhood and talking on her cell phone. In each instance, the offender then grabbed the cell phone from the victim’s hand and fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.

Times and Locations

· 1700 block of East 56th Street on June 3, 2023 at 8:40 p.m.

· 1700 block of East 56th Street on June 8, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

· 1400 block of East 53rd Street on June 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Police describe the offender as a Black male around 18 years old, who is 5-foot-5-inches to 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make an arrest and conviction in the investigation of these incidents, Area One Detectives can be reached over the phone at 312-747-8384.

Anonymous tips can also be filed online with CPD at cpdtip.com.