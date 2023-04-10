BURBANK, Ill. — A man is dead after being shot in the head Monday evening on the far Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

Police said a 32-year-old man was standing in a parking lot in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit in the head by gunfire.

The victim was then taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died of his wounds.

Police have no one in custody as area detectives continue to investigating.

If you or someone you know has information that can help police make a breakthrough in the investigation of this incident, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.

No other information is available at this time.