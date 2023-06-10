CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run that happened in late May.

According to CPD, a 27-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were crossing the intersection of North Oakley Boulevard and West Chicago Avenue at around 6:20 p.m. on May 23 when a red vehicle struck the 27-year-old woman and fled the scene.

The fleeing vehicle, according to CPD.

Police describe the vehicle as possibly being a late model red Chevrolet Impala with a sunroof.

The 27-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition at the time.

If you or someone you know can help identify the driver of this vehicle, CPD’s Major Accident Investigations Unit can be reached at 312-745-4521.