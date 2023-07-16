Suspects CPD is looking to ID in an aggravated assault, attempted catalytic converter theft in the Clearing neighborhood on July 10, 2023.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is looking for the public’s help in trying to identify a group of suspects tied to an aggravated assault and attempted catalytic converter theft in the Clearing neighborhood last Monday morning.

Suspects CPD is looking to ID in an aggravated assault, attempted catalytic converter theft in the Clearing neighborhood on July 10, 2023.

According to CPD, the group of suspects were trying to steal a catalytic converter in the 6000 block of South Mulligan Avenue around 6:25 a.m. when they became aware of the victim’s presence and began shooting at them, hitting their vehicle in the process.

Police describe the offenders as being Black males, dressed in all black clothing who were wearing face masks in a black sedan with tinted windows.

If you or someone you know has information that could help lead police to making an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this incident, Area One Violent Crimes Detectives can be reached at 312-747-8380.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to cpdtip.com.