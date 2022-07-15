CHICAGO — Detectives are looking for two suspects accused of running from a deadly hit-and-run Monday on the South Side.

Just after 8:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a crash in the 4800 block of South Drexel. Police believe a silver 2012 Lexus IS250 was southbound and disregarded a stop sign at 49th Street.

The vehicle collided with dark-colored Subaru and the driver of the Subaru died as a result. Police said two suspects from the Lexus, which has been recovered by CPD, then fled on foot.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.